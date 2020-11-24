Kim Chung Ha is ready to move in 'Dream of You' feat. R3HAB performance video teaser

Kim Chung Ha has dropped the performance video teaser for "Dream of You" featuring R3HAB!



In the performance teaser, Kim Chung Ha is ready to move in a white dress and a black suit. The singer is teaming up with Moroccan-Dutch DJ R3HAB for her upcoming single "Dream of You", which is set to drop on November 27 KST.



Watch Kim Chung Ha's "Dream of You" teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.