NCT kicks it old school in playful MV for '90's Love'

NCT is back with part two of their first full-length album!

On November 23 KST, the SM Entertainment unit released 'Resonance Pt. 2,' featuring title track "90's Love."

As the title might imply, new single "90's Love" is an upbeat R&B/hip-hop song with an old-school sound reminiscent of the R&B/hip-hop music of the 1990s, updated with strong percussion and a groovy bassline. As each single off of 'Resonance' has highlighted certain members of NCT 2020, this time around, members Ten, Winwin, Jeno, Haechan, Yangyang, Mark, and Sungchan are featured.



In the music video, the involved members are seen as professional ice hockey players, celebrating their big championship win to the celebratory sound of the single.

Meanwhile, all members involved in the singles "90's Love" and "Work It" (Johnny, Yuta, Ten, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark, Hendery, Jeno, Jaemin, Haechan, Yangyang, Sungchan, and Jisung) commemorated the new album with a special VLIVE entitled 'Neo Culture Talk Show' at 4:30 PM KST the day of 'Resonance Pt. 2's release.

Check out the music video for "90's Love" above!

