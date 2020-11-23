SM Entertainment postpones release of NCT's 'Resonance Pt. 2' physical albums due to printing error

NCT fans will have to wait a little longer for the unit's latest release.

On November 23 KST, SM Entertainment apologized to fans and announced that a printing error has caused a delay in the production of NCT's 'Resonance Pt. 2' physical album to be distributed.

In a statement, the agency added that customers who have already received a physical copy of the album can return it from where it was purchased and either receive a full refund or exchange it for the revised album when it is ready. Further instructions, including the new release date, will be announced as soon as the information is available.

"We once again apologize to the fans who those who have been waiting for NCT's album," the agency ended the statement. "And we will work hard to release the album as quickly as possible."

Meanwhile, a music video has already been released for the album's 1st title track "90's Love," which can be viewed here.