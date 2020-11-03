LOONA becomes the first K-pop girl group from outside the Big 3 to chart on 'Billboard 200'

Girl group LOONA made their debut in the 'Billboard 200' chart this week as they become the first K-pop girl group outside from the Big 3 companies to make the chart.

The Blockberry Creative girl group was able to gain a large fandom as they became popular globally. Last month, they released their mini-album '12:00' as they showed off the mature side to their beauty.





In the first week of November, LOONA's album '12:00' was found on Billboard 200 at rank 112. They were able to set this record in just two years since their official debut with their new album.



The album included eight tracks of various genres as the girls were able to show off their individual charms. This album received much love from global netizens as LOONA unveiled various teasers leading up to the release of their album.

We congratulate the girls of LOONA on the new record!