35

8

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

LOONA becomes the first K-pop girl group from outside the Big 3 to chart on 'Billboard 200'

AKP STAFF

Girl group LOONA made their debut in the 'Billboard 200' chart this week as they become the first K-pop girl group outside from the Big 3 companies to make the chart.

The Blockberry Creative girl group was able to gain a large fandom as they became popular globally. Last month, they released their mini-album '12:00' as they showed off the mature side to their beauty.

In the first week of November, LOONA's album '12:00' was found on Billboard 200 at rank 112. They were able to set this record in just two years since their official debut with their new album.

The album included eight tracks of various genres as the girls were able to show off their individual charms. This album received much love from global netizens as LOONA unveiled various teasers leading up to the release of their album.

We congratulate the girls of LOONA on the new record!

  1. LOONA
12 1,928 Share 81% Upvoted

2

seventhsense62 pts 59 minutes ago 4
59 minutes ago

Congrats to Loona,the first BG outside big 3 was BTS way back in 2015,they got attacked so much then ,i hope these girls don't have to go through the same harsh reaction.

Share

4 more replies

2

ManupecksSONE1,241 pts 60 minutes ago 0
60 minutes ago

I am so happy for them!! Hope they can continue growing and reaching success!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Jennie
Why BLACKPINK's Jennie is the total package
38 minutes ago   3   2,281
EXO, Chanyeol
Netizens poke fun at EXO's Chanyeol
3 days ago   315   126,332

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND