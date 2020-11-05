11

The first ever 'SM Entertainment Square' established in Los Angeles, the location of the future 'SMTOWN LA'

The first ever 'SM Entertainment Square' has been established at the intersection of 6th Street and Oxford Avenue in Los Angeles, California!

According to SM Entertainment, the city of LA officially designated this intersection the 'SM Entertainment Square' back in October. The sign reads, "In honor of Founder Soo Man Lee, pioneer of the Korean Wave and the global K-Pop phenomenon." Currently, the 'SM Entertainment Square' has on display a large SuperM promo sign, as you can see above. 

The 'SM Entertainment Square' will also mark the location of the future 'SMTOWN LA' , an entertainment complex contributing to the global spread of K-Pop music, culture, and lifestyle. 

What’s with all the downvotes though.

