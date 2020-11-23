Lee Jong Suk expected to resume activities soon after his return from mandatory service next month with a cameo appearance in the film 'Witch 2'

On November 24, actor Lee Jong Suk's label A-Man Entertainment confirmed with various media outlets, "Lee Jong Suk will make a cameo appearance in director Park Hoon Jung's film 'Witch 2'."

Previously, Lee Jong Suk worked with director Park Hoon Jung for his hit film 'VIP'. The actor, who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service duties as a public service worker, is expected to return some time next month in December. According to A-Man Entertainment, "After his discharge from mandatory service, Lee Jong Suk will resume acting and greet viewers through new projects."

Meanwhile, director Park Hoon Jung's 'Witch 2' is the sequel to the 2018 production 'Witch' starring Kim Da Mi and Choi Woo Sik. The mystery/action/thriller left many viewers on the edge of their seats with its ending.