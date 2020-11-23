10

1

Posted by beansss 33 minutes ago

Cosmic Girls's Yeoreum & (G)I-DLE's Yuqi transform into lovely twin sisters in '1st Look'

Cosmic Girls's Yeoreum and (G)I-DLE's Yuqi have paired up for a gorgeous fall pictorial with '1st Look' magazine!

For this pictorial, Yeoreum and Yuqi surprised fans with their sisterly resemblance, roaming freely on a cool fall afternoon. According to Yeoreum and Yuqi, the two idols are very close friends who rely on each other for support. Yeoreum said, "When I was struggling with a lot of different thoughts, Yuqi sincerely listened to what I had to say, empathized with me like it was all her own story, and gave me her honest advice, which really touched my heart." Yuqi also shared, "Since we are on the same career path, I want to continue to talk with Yeoreum about our thoughts and struggles, sharing the same experiences and growing together." 

Check out some of Yeoreum and Yuqi's '1st Look' previews above and below!

1

lovejoyrevel68 pts 3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago

My two biases in one photo!!! Wow I didn't even know that they were that close 0_0

1

sejun-the-great1,821 pts 12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago

LOL, I didn't realize how similar they looked to each other until now! They're both glowing here! I can't wait to see them together more!

