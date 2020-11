Kim Chung Ha dropped her first teaser image for her upcoming single.

She'll be coming back with her single 'Dream of You' soon. The teaser image shows her in a striped suit and fedora, and she is definitely channeling some girl crush vibes. She's further teasing that her upcoming single will be a 'collaboration single', and fans are now even more curious than ever who the collaboration will be with.

'Dream of You' will drop at noon KST on the 27th.