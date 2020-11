UP10TION's leader Jinhoo is enlisting today.

The news probably comes as a big surprise to many Honey10s, as there had been no talks of Jinhoo enlisting at all. He had taken a break from UP10TION activities due to health concerns.



His label announced that he would be enlisting today as an active-duty soldier, but would not disclose the time or place of his enlistment. Good luck, Jinhoo!