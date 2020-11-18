IZ*ONE to perform at '2020 MAMA' as scheduled

IZ*ONE will be performing at '2020 MAMA' as previously announced.

On November 19th KST, Mnet has stated, "IZ*ONE was not removed from the '2020 MAMA' lineup. The girls will be performing as planned." Previously on November 18th, IZ*ONE's '2020 MAMA Performing Artist Compilation' video was delisted from the official YouTube channel of Mnet, which had netizens conjecture the group won't be performing at '2020 MAMA'.

In related news, earlier on November 18th, the Seoul District Court maintained its original sentence of 2 years in prison for Ahn Joon Young PD and 1 year, 8 months in prison for Kim Yong Bum CP, for the manipulation of Mnet's 'Produce' survival series.

Netizens are wondering if IZ*ONE will also carry out their comeback schedule on December 7th. Stay tuned for more on IZ*ONE.