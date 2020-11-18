15

Posted by olmal

IZ*ONE to perform at '2020 MAMA' as scheduled

IZ*ONE will be performing at '2020 MAMA' as previously announced. 

On November 19th KST, Mnet has stated, "IZ*ONE was not removed from the '2020 MAMA' lineup. The girls will be performing as planned." Previously on November 18th, IZ*ONE's '2020 MAMA Performing Artist Compilation' video was delisted from the official YouTube channel of Mnet, which had netizens conjecture the group won't be performing at '2020 MAMA'.

In related news, earlier on  November 18th, the Seoul District Court maintained its original sentence of 2 years in prison for Ahn Joon Young PD and 1 year, 8 months in prison for Kim Yong Bum CP, for the manipulation of Mnet's 'Produce' survival series.

Netizens are wondering if IZ*ONE will also carry out their comeback schedule on December 7th. Stay tuned for more on IZ*ONE. 

Hyungshi979
44 minutes ago

those girls must be having a hard time and still need to put out a happy face by now they know 2 girls among them didn’t deserve their spot in the band this is super awkward by facing the public and viewers... not much hope for an contract extension.

kimmiefonze
34 minutes ago

Their management is really that shameless huh? They don't provide a statement regarding the issue.

