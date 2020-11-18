8

ASTRO invites you to 'ASTRO Planet' on the new mobile fanclub platform UNIVERSE

ASTRO is the next artist to join 'UNIVERSE'.

ASTRO joins other K-Pop artists such as IZ*ONE, MONSTA X, The Boyz, (G)I-DLE, and Kang Daniel. UNIVERSE is a new type of fanclub platform by NCSOFT where fans can communicate with their artists through a variety of methods, both on/offline.

Watch ASTRO's invitation video to UNIVERSE below. You can also begin pre-registering for the grand launch of UNIVERSE through the app's official link. The full app is expected to launch in early 2021.

i still dont know what universe even does, but i would like to say the handsomeness level in the photo above is over 9000

This app seems like a mix of Weverse with the fan board, Bubble with the specific artist messaging, and one of those chat avatar app things since you can make MVs with like 3D versions of them??? Plus there's an AI voice based on their voices??? It just seems like a lot and I'm very confused by how some of it is going to work, but they are stacking the lineup.

