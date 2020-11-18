ASTRO invites you to 'ASTRO Planet' on the new mobile fanclub platform UNIVERSE

ASTRO is the next artist to join 'UNIVERSE'.

ASTRO joins other K-Pop artists such as IZ*ONE, MONSTA X, The Boyz, (G)I-DLE, and Kang Daniel. UNIVERSE is a new type of fanclub platform by NCSOFT where fans can communicate with their artists through a variety of methods, both on/offline.

Watch ASTRO's invitation video to UNIVERSE below. You can also begin pre-registering for the grand launch of UNIVERSE through the app's official link. The full app is expected to launch in early 2021.