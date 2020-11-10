21

EXO's Baekhyun to release his 1st solo Japanese mini album 'Baekhyun'

EXO's Baekhyun will be releasing his very 1st solo mini album in Japan!

Set for release physically on January 20, 2021, Baekhyun's self-titled 1st Japanese mini album 'Baekhyun' will be available in a total of 6 different limited editions - "Get You Alone" version, "Addicted" version, "WHIPPIN'" version, "Drown" version, "Disappeared" version, and  "Stars" version (EXO-L Japan exclusive edition)!

It looks like each album version takes on the concept of one of the 6 Japanese original tracks in Baekhyun's 1st mini album. Baekhyun's 1st Japanese original solo title track will be "Get You Alone". 

Check out the album covers of all 6 limited edition 'Baekhyun' albums below!

  1. EXO
  2. Baekhyun
All of these album covers look so good! I don't think I can choose just one! 😱

1

This day is just getting better and better! With news about Kai's first solo album and now Baekhyun's first Japanese mini-album, I feel like I am walking on clouds. 2020 is turning for the better at the end :)

Fighting EXO!!!

