Rookie girl group Woo!ah! releases new 'Qurious' teaser photos of Lucy

Woo!ah!'s Lucy is ready to pique fans' curiosity in her individual 'Qurious' comeback concept photos!

Set to make their first ever comeback since debut earlier this year, rookie girl group Woo!ah! will be showing fans a newer side with a girlish-punk genre title track, "Bad Girl". In her latest set of concept photos, Woo!ah!'s Lucy embodies the young, but fierce "Bad Girl" aura with her charismatic gaze.

Meanwhile, Woo!ah!'s 2nd single album 'Qurious' is set for release this coming November 24 at 6 PM KST!

