Moon Ga Young, Cha Eun Woo, & Hwang In Yeob take over the classroom in main 'True Beauty' drama poster

tvN has just revealed the main poster for its upcoming Wed-Thurs drama series, 'True Beauty'!

Premiering next month on December 9 starting at 10:30 PM KST, tvN's 'True Beauty' tells the romance story of a female high school student who hides herself behind makeup. Actress Moon Ga Young returns to the small-screen as the female lead Lim Joo Kyung, a girl who struggles with an inferiority complex involving her outer appearance. She hides her lack of confidence in herself through makeup, parading around school with a made-up image of a "goddess".

Opposite Moon Ga Young, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeob play two very handsome love interests with very different personalities. Cha Eun Woo's character Lee Su Ho is the picture of perfect visually, but is known for his cold and apathetic attitude, while Hwang In Yeob's character Han Seo Joon is a school heartthrob with a reputation for being a wild, bad boy.





Are you looking out for the premiere of tvN's 'True Beauty'?