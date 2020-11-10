8

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

Moon Ga Young, Cha Eun Woo, & Hwang In Yeob take over the classroom in main 'True Beauty' drama poster

AKP STAFF

tvN has just revealed the main poster for its upcoming Wed-Thurs drama series, 'True Beauty'!

Premiering next month on December 9 starting at 10:30 PM KST, tvN's 'True Beauty' tells the romance story of a female high school student who hides herself behind makeup. Actress Moon Ga Young returns to the small-screen as the female lead Lim Joo Kyung, a girl who struggles with an inferiority complex involving her outer appearance. She hides her lack of confidence in herself through makeup, parading around school with a made-up image of a "goddess". 

Opposite Moon Ga Young, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeob play two very handsome love interests with very different personalities. Cha Eun Woo's character Lee Su Ho is the picture of perfect visually, but is known for his cold and apathetic attitude, while Hwang In Yeob's character Han Seo Joon is a school heartthrob with a reputation for being a wild, bad boy. 

Are you looking out for the premiere of tvN's 'True Beauty'?

  1. Cha Eun Woo
  2. Moon Ga Young
7 1,552 Share 100% Upvoted

0

taeswife06136,568 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

I really like the webtoon and want to watch the drama, but I'm still a little disappointed at the female lead. Not that I needed Jisoo or anyone else to get the part, but I just can't see Moon Ga Young act as Jugyeong/Joo Kyung, she could prove me wrong tho! I'm excited for this!

Share

0

princesspop508 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

Wow 🤩

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND