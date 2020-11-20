BTS's 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' & 'Life Goes On' dominate iTunes single + album charts in 90 countries after release

6

BTS's special album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' and their comeback title track "Life Goes On" have topped iTunes top album and singles charts in a total of 90 different countries!

Shortly after the worldwide release of 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' back on November 20 at 12 AM EST, the album was seen rising to the top of iTunes album charts in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, etc, for a total of 90 different countries. Similarly, BTS's title track "Life Goes On" also dominated at the top of iTunes top singles charts in many of the same countries, also 90 in total.

The boys' first ever special album and a lone, freestanding work unlike many of the group's famous series, 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' features the BTS members' honest thoughts and feelings about the world and their own careers. Each of the members participated extensively throughout the album creation process as chief producers. 

Meanwhile, BTS will be holding their first comeback stage of "Life Goes On" on November 22 through the '2020 American Music Awards'. Make sure to tune in!

