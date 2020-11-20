SM Entertainment releases new merchandise that K-pop fans want for Christmas

Not too long ago, SM Entertainment released photos of some new merchandise from their artists.

The merchandise that the entertainment company is releasing is the rings made from the signatures of the SM Artists. Once this merchandise is released, fans can wear their beloved artist's signature on their hand.

The rings will be made with sterling silver and fans will be able to order them soon. As the photos were released, many netizens have praised SM Entertainment's creativity and commented on an online community how pretty they looked.

Here are some of the photos of the rings:

EXO's Baekhyun

SHINee's Taemin

Red Velvet's Seulgi

NCT's Taeyong

BoA

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

TVXQ's Yunho

Super Junior's Donghae

Netizens' Comments:

"These are so cute."

"I really want the signature from Seulgi, her bear signature is so cute."



"These are so pretty but probably will cost a lot."



"Wow, SM Entertainment really did well with this one."



"SM Entertainment is very creative sometimes."



"I really want these rings."



"I think Taeyeon's is so pretty."



"My bias member is from another company but I would definitely want this from my bias."



"Omg, these are so nice."



"I really want Taemin's ring but I really like Taeyeon's too."



"Wow, this is so crazy, I would definitely want this for Christmas."

