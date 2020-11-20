U-KISS's Soohyun confesses that he had a crush on SECRET's Hyosung when they were both trainees

On November 21, U-KISS's Soohyun officially joined SECRET's Hyosung as a fixed guest on the MBC FM4U radio program, 'Jeon Hyosung's Dreaming Radio'!

Starting on this day, Soohyun will be appearing as a fixed guest on 'Dreaming Radio' every Saturdays. Each week, the two idols will be taking viewers on a trip down memory lane, selecting some of the most popular songs from the early 2000s when U-KISS and SECRET promoted together, sharing behind stories, etc.



First, Hyosung started off by saying, "This is our first time working together in about 5-6 years. Even before we debuted, Soohyun and I were also trainees together."

Soohyun then made a surprising(?) confession during the broadcast, as he revealed, "I remember that I had a crush on Hyosung back then. When you're young, you just end up crushing on people close by. How do you feel about this? I just thought I'd bring it up since it's been a long time and all."

Hyosung responded, "I do sort of remember... but the timing wasn't right. We were both trainees."

Soohyun then asked, "So there was timing? Like a right or wrong timing?", reigniting the conversation. But according to Hyosung, "I think we will just stay really good friends for life. I think it was a good thing that we didn't get together back then. Now, even though we are meeting up for the first time in a long time, it just feels like I'm meeting a good old friend."

Soohyun agreed with, "Yeah. It's good that we can stay friends for a long time."

