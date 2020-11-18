BTS receives their second RIAA Platinum Album certification solidifying their global popularity

BTS once again proves their global popularity and solidify their place as the global K-pop star. This year alone, they received two platinum album certifications.



The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced on November 17 that BTS's fourth album, 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7,' has been certified as a platinum album.



This is the result of unrivaled album sales. RIAA awards take into account the album sales, downloads, and streaming counts to certify the albums. An album is given the title of a 'Platinum' when the album records more than 1 million album sales.







This is the second time this year that BTS was given the Platinum certification. On January 16th of this year, BTS's repackaged album 'Love Yourself: Answer' was certified and BTS became the first Korean artist whose album went Platinum.



They also have three platinum records in the digital single category - "MIC Drop," "Boy With Luv," and "IDOL."



This is the highest record for any Korean artist. BTS received a total of five platinum certificates, including two in the album categories and three in the digital singles category. This is another solid proof that shows the influence of BTS in the U.S.



Meanwhile, BTS will be releasing their new album 'BE' simultaneously worldwide on November 20th KST. The performance of their title track "Life Goes On" will be unveiled for the first time at the '2020 American Music Awards' on the 22nd.



