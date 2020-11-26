BTS and Blackpink among nominees for Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” 2020

The annual voting for Time Magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’ among other distinguished individuals and organizations, included on the list of nominees is idol group BTS and BLACKPINK.

The voting for 'Person of the Year' has been commenced on November 25, CST.

The nomination of BTS and BLACKPINK reflects their undeniable influence on pop culture beyond South Korea, and in related news, BTS has also been recently nominated for the GRAMMY under the ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’ category with their English hit Dynamite.

The result for Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” will be announced on December 10, CST.