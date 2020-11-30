4

0

News
Posted by jennywill 42 minutes ago

BTOB's Eunkwang and Changsub open YouTube accounts

AKP STAFF

BTOB's Eunkwang and Changsub have opened up their YouTube channels.

The two channels aren't much right now - Eunkwang's video is a 'test' video, and Changsub's video is a video where he proves it's actually him. Changsub's fiasco happened because he had started off his channel by commenting his love for Melody on a fan's video, and everyone wouldn't believe it was actually him. Fans only believed him once the Cube Entertainment video team came forward to comment that it really was Changsub.

You can check out Eunkwang's channel here and Changsub's channel here. A similar channel for Minhyuk, which was also opened today, has been proven to be fake.

  1. BTOB
  2. Eunkwang
  3. Changsub
2 779 Share 100% Upvoted

0

erin980 pt 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

poor changsubie xD

Share

0

erin980 pt 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

🤩

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

ATEEZ, CRAVITY, (G)I-DLE, Oh My Girl, Stray Kids, The Boyz
'2020 MAMA' announces their next lineup
7 hours ago   57   40,370

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Mentor Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Samsan Tech Hoodie - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
STAFF Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
AGUCCIM TEE - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Danbam Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
CEO Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
New Message

SEND