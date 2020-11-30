BTOB's Eunkwang and Changsub open YouTube accounts

BTOB's Eunkwang and Changsub have opened up their YouTube channels.

The two channels aren't much right now - Eunkwang's video is a 'test' video, and Changsub's video is a video where he proves it's actually him. Changsub's fiasco happened because he had started off his channel by commenting his love for Melody on a fan's video, and everyone wouldn't believe it was actually him. Fans only believed him once the Cube Entertainment video team came forward to comment that it really was Changsub.

유튜브 댓글에 나타난 이창섭과 못 믿던 멜로디들과 인증하러 오신 영상팀 pic.twitter.com/rfZFJCzqvg — 결국, 너야 🌕 (@At_Last_IAmYOU) November 29, 2020

You can check out Eunkwang's channel here and Changsub's channel here. A similar channel for Minhyuk, which was also opened today, has been proven to be fake.