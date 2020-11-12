Big Bang to make a comeback and YG to debut a new girl group early next year?

Recently, a financial report from Hana Financial predicted that YG Entertainment's power boy group Big Bang would be able to make a comeback early next year.

The financial report reviewed the financial value of YG Entertainment and forecasted the sales and operating profits once Big Bang makes a comeback.

According to the report, the operating profit during the second half of the year is expected to exceed 10 billion KRW (~9 million USD) just from the album sales of BLACKPINK and TREASURE. BLACKPINK became the first girl group to sell more than 1 million album copies and TREASURE is YG Entertainment's new group that sold 250,000 album copies since their debut this year.

The report also hinted that YG Entertainment will be debuting a new girl group in early 2021.

Album sales can reflect the number of concert audiences, and steep profits are expected to improve due to the expansion of global management sales at the end of the COVID19 pandemic.



If Big Bang can have 1 million fans attend the tour in a year, a typical number for the group, there is no reason why the company's operating profit in the year 2022 wouldn't surpass 60 billion KRW (~54 million USD).



YG Plus is also developing and improving its services, which can generate more than 5 billion KRW (~4.4 million USD) in annual profit.



It is estimated that YG Entertainment is planning an interactive experience on:tact tour and it is expected that Big Bang will be able to make a comeback within the first half of next year.