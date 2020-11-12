EXID's Hani talks about the difficulties of promoting solo

Recently, the members of EXID gathered and talked about the difficulties of promoting solo.

In the episode of MBN's 'Miss Back' that aired on November 12, the cast of 'Miss Back' was seen preparing for their second competition on the show.

On this day, the members of 'Miss Back' were surprised to see Hyerin from EXID appear as a special guest member. The members of EXID gathered in one place for Hyerin and talked about their honest feelings that they were holding onto over the years.

In this episode, Hani revealed that after promoting alone, she had very few instances where she would laugh. She explained, "While I've been promoting alone, there weren't many times I can laugh. Of course, I would smile, but there wasn't a time where I really laughed out loud."





Hyerin agreed with Hani and stated, "I've been having mental breakdowns lately because I have no one to share with. And I don't have anyone who can cover for areas where I'm lacking. I am ambitious when it comes to music, but I'm nervous since I'm trying to start this on my own."



Then Solji made a suggestion to Hyerin to have a drink before going on stage making everyone laugh. The EXID members comforted Hyerin telling her that she doesn't need to do well but just enjoy the stage.

