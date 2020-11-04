BAE173 get ready in blue in 'Intersection: Spark' teaser images

BAE173 have revealed their latest teaser images for 'Intersection: Spark'.



In the teasers, the BAE173 members suit up in blue for a smart, student concept. Fans can expect an MV teaser on November 11 and 16, a highlight medley on November 18, and their first mini album 'Intersection: Spark' on the 19th.



As previously reported, "BAE" stands for "Before Anyone Else," "1" stands for perfection, and "73" is a lucky number. BAE173 features Bit, Doha, Youngseo, Muzin, J-Min, Yoojun, and Junseo as well as former X1 members Nam Dohyon and Lee Hangyul.



Are you excited for BAE173's debut?



