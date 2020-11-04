15

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

SECRET NUMBER 'Got That Boom' in flashy MV!

SECRET NUMBER have dropped their music video for "Got That Boom"!

In the MV, SECRET NUMBER turn it up in a light show and futuristic arcade. 'Got That Boom' is the girl group's second single album, and it's about getting excited and caught up in a feeling.

Watch SECRET NUMBER's "Got That Boom" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

Well i never stanned this group but DAMN !! This song is Bop!! i feel blackpink , itzy vibes in here ( in a good way ) ...Wow ! I'm gonna stan

1

IS THIS ROOKIE GROUP ??

THEIR QUALITY LOOK LIKE MORE THAN ROOKIE..

SECRET NUMBER REALLY DESERVE TO SUPPORTED

