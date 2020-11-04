SECRET NUMBER have dropped their music video for "Got That Boom"!
In the MV, SECRET NUMBER turn it up in a light show and futuristic arcade. 'Got That Boom' is the girl group's second single album, and it's about getting excited and caught up in a feeling.
Watch SECRET NUMBER's "Got That Boom" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
SECRET NUMBER 'Got That Boom' in flashy MV!
