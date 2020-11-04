Actor Kim Sun Ho thanks the crew of '1 Night, 2 Days' for sending a coffee cart to the set of tvN's 'Start Up'

On November 4, actor Kim Sun Ho thanked the crew of KBS2's '1 Night, 2 Days' for sending him a coffee cart treat!

In his post, Kim Sun Ho wrote, "Who are we? #1N2D! I love you (heart)." The actor posed with a bright and cheery expression in front of the coffee cart sent to the filming set of tvN's ongoing drama series 'Start Up', meant to cheer on the entire cast and crew on behalf of Kim Sun Ho.

Meanwhile, Kim Sun Ho joined the cast of KBS2's '1 Night, 2 Days' season 4 last year, garnering attention for his clueless, inexperienced image when it comes to variety programs. He is currently also greeting viewers as the character Han Ji Pyung from tvN's 'Start Up'.

Are you a fan of '1 Night, 2 Days' season 4?