Actress Kang So Ra's label confirms her pregnancy

Actress Kang So Ra's label has confirmed her pregnancy.



Following reports she's expecting her first child, her agency Plum Actors stated on November 19, "Kang So Ra is thankful to welcome a new life." As for how the actress is doing, the label continued, "Kang So Ra is currently spending her time with a happy and excited heart in a healthy and safe manner. In the future, Kang So Ra will not only be a member of a family, but she'll also promote actively as an actress."



Plum Actors also stated they would not be revealing additional details to protect the actress' privacy. Kang So Ra married her husband, who's known to be an oriental medicine doctor, this past August.



Congratulations to Kang So Ra and her family!