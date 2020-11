Actress Kang So Ra is going to be a mother this coming April.



On November 19th, media outlet Mydaily has reported the actress is currently pregnant with her first child. It was reported that she is happily waiting for her baby due in April 2021. Previously back in August, Kang So Ra tied the knot with her non-celebrity fiancé. Her non-celebrity fiancé is known to be a Korean medicine doctor 8 years older than her.

Congratulations to Kang So Ra and her family!