Gong Yoo talks about future of he and Yoon Eun Hye's 'Coffee Prince' characters

Gong Yoo talked about where he and Yoon Eun Hye's 'Coffee Prince' characters might be now.



As fans of 'Coffee Prince' know, Gong Yoo played the character Choi Han Kyul, while Yoo Eun Hye played the role of Go Eun Chan in the hit 2007 drama. On the November 19th episode of YouTube series 'MMTG', the actor opened up about his fondness for the fictional couple, saying, "I feel like Eun Chan and Han Kyul are probably off living somewhere."



He continued, "I think they'd have 3 kids by now, and I think they probably moved their cafe to the suburbs." In other news, Gong Yoo is starring in the upcoming sci-fi action film 'Seo Bok', which premieres in theaters on December 2 KST.



Where do you think Han Kyul and Eun Chan are now?