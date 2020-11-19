90

Posted by germainej 1 day ago

MAMAMOO win #1 + Performances from '2020 MAMA Nominee Special' 'M! Countdown' special!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


This week featured another '2020 MAMA Nominee Special' of the show after last week. Performers included BTSKim Chung HaTaeminZicoAileeLee JukKang DanielSunmiJessiHwa SaITZYTWICEOh My GirlATEEZTXTSeventeen, and IZ*ONE.

As for the winners, MAMAMOO took the win with "AYA". Congratulations to MAMAMOO.

Watch the performances below!

WINNER:


BTS


Kim Chung Ha


Taemin


Zico


Ailee


Lee Juk


Kang Daniel


Sunmi


Jessi


Hwa Sa


ITZY


TWICE


Oh My Girl


ATEEZ


TXT


Seventeen


IZ*ONE


  1. MAMAMOO
  2. M COUNTDOWN
princesspop544 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Congratulations Mamamoo 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

DMV2DMZ432 pts 1 day ago 2
1 day ago
Congrats to MAMO! Their talent is worthy of merit wins!

