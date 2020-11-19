MAMAMOO win #1 + Performances from '2020 MAMA Nominee Special' 'M! Countdown' special!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



This week featured another '2020 MAMA Nominee Special' of the show after last week. Performers included BTS, Kim Chung Ha, Taemin, Zico, Ailee, Lee Juk, Kang Daniel, Sunmi, Jessi, Hwa Sa, ITZY, TWICE, Oh My Girl, ATEEZ, TXT, Seventeen, and IZ*ONE.



As for the winners, MAMAMOO took the win with "AYA". Congratulations to MAMAMOO.



Watch the performances below!



WINNER:







BTS







Kim Chung Ha







Taemin







Zico







Ailee







Lee Juk







Kang Daniel







Sunmi







Jessi







Hwa Sa







ITZY







TWICE







Oh My Girl







ATEEZ







TXT







Seventeen







IZ*ONE







