A rookie actress was sexually assaulted by her agency CEO after he found out she was involved in prostitution

It has been reported that a rookie actress was sexually assaulted by the CEO of her agency after he found out she had sexual relationships in exchange for money before her debut.

According to the reports, the rookie actress was experiencing monetary difficulties when she decided to sell sex before she made her debut. In the reports made on November 12, the actress tried to change her agency when she realized that the CEO had discovered in detail about her prostitution.

The CEO told the actress to "Write down when and with whom you had sex with for how much. If you don't, the police will come after you."



Ultimately, the actress wrote down the details of her prostitution on paper and handed it over to the CEO due to his threat. The CEO then cornered the actress, stating, "It would be amusing if this were to be released in an article."



The CEO then went to sexually assault the actress, telling her that he will take care of everything for her. In her testimony at the court, the actress stated, "I just kept crying and I didn't know why he would continue to have sex with me while I was crying."



It was also reported that, after spending the night at the CEO's house, the actress wrote a memorandum stating that she will take civil and criminal responsibility if she causes damage to the company over the prostitution incident.



Ultimately, the court sentenced three years in prison for the CEO during the first trial. However, the CEO was given probation of 4 years and three years in prison if he violates the probation. The CEO was also ordered to complete a 40-hour sexual violence treatment program along with a 3-year employment restriction where he is not allowed to be employed at youth-related institutions and welfare facilities.

