The Wall Street Journal reveals the WSJ. Magazine pictorial featuring BTS

Recently, BTS was recognized with the 'Wall Street Journal's 2020 Music Innovator Award


BTS received the 2020 Music Innovator Award at WSJ. Magazine's 10th Annual Innovator Awards. The group was also able to adorn the magazine's November 2020 issue with an unparalleled pictorial.

The pre-orders for the magazine are now on sale. Many fans will be able to see the various photos of the pictorial of the extraordinary K-pop boy group in the November issue of WSJ. Magazine. 

The members of BTS showed off their sophisticated and refined charms as they each gaze into the camera with incomparable charisma. They embellished the magazine in clean, sleek black suits.

Suga and j-hope have no right looking that good! Jung look and V solo shots are stunning. Jin needs to be in leading drama ASAP he has that CEO vibes already. RM looking presidential again. Jimin will always be my bias wrecker. Thank you, WSJ for this!!!

