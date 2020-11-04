A man who composited photos of a 15-year-old idol group member to nude photos admits to his crimes

A man in his 30s who was suspected of selling obscene content made by composing the faces of a famous girl group member to nude photos was handed over to trial. The prosecutors have demanded a heavy sentence on the individual. The girl group member is known to be a minor as she is 15 years of age.

According to the legal circle, on November 4th KST, The Seoul Eastern District Court held the first trial of the 34-year-old man on charges of violating the law on the protection of children and adolescents, such as producing and distributing obscene content.

Prosecutors demanded an eight-year prison term for the man. Prosecutors also asked the court to order the man to take courses in sexual violence treatment programs and restrict employment at facilities related to children, youth, and welfare facilities for the disabled for ten years. The prosecution also requested the confiscation of approximately 1.2 million KRW (~1,063 US) and a collection of 8.19 million KRW (~7,256 USD).

The man was put on trial on May 16th of last year on the charges of producing obscene materials featuring children and teenagers about 50 times, including composing the faces of a famous idol group member (age 17) with pornographic photos of other women.





It was revealed that the man used photoshop to merge the faces of a member of a famous idol group who is underage. It was reported that he had photoshopped two idol group members.

He is also suspected of selling these obscene photos through Telegram's secret chatrooms from May to November of last year. It was reported that the man earned about 1.2 million KRW (~1,064 USD), including a subscription fee of 20,000 KRW (~17.70 USD) per month from the paid users and 10,000 KRW (~8.87 USD) per four photos from non-subscribed users.

He had also sold photos of famous idol group members that were photoshopped onto nude photos. He was suspected of selling these photos for different prices, ranging from 10,000 KRW (~8.70 USD) to 50,000 KRW (~44.33 USD).

When the court asked the man why he created such photos by photoshopping the underaged idol group members' faces, he simply replied that the purchasers requested it.

The court also asked if he was aware that the girl group members were young; he replied he was aware of their age.

The court pointed out that among the girl group members, there was a member who was not even 15-years-old at the time of his crimes. The man claimed at the defendants questioning that he wanted to escape from the gloomy reality using his talents. He also stated that he had made less than 10 million KRW (~8,859 USD).

In his final statement, the man stated, "It is hard to believe, but when I looked at the crimes I've committed that was revealed through the investigation, I was able to see what a monster I am. I sincerely repent and apologize to the victims."

