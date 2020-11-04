TWICE members shout, "Jungyeon we love you, we miss you," during their encore stage on 'Show Champion'

On November 4, TWICE members were able to take the win on the MBC music program 'Show Champion'.

The members of TWICE performed their encore stage as they thanked everyone for their first win since their comeback. During the performance, the members took turns and sincerely thanked their fandom ONCE. Dahyun said "Yesterday was the fifth anniversary of our fandom officially getting their name. We want to thank everyone who has loved and supported TWICE. We continue to diligently promote this week."





Lastly, the members gave a shout out to their fellow member Jungyeon, who was not able to join them in this promotion. The members all shouted, "Jungyeon we love you, we miss you." The members were able to show their affection to the member in hopes that she gets better soon to join them again.

Meanwhile, JYP Entertainment previously announced that Jungyeon will be sitting out on this promotion due to health issues. Jungyeon had been suffering from anxiety which has caused her to take a period of rest.



