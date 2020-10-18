Weki Meki's Kim Do Yeon and BLACKPINK's Jennie show off close friendship backstage at 'Inkigayo'

Fans of BLACKPINK and Weki Meki will not want to miss this!
On October 18 KST, Weki Meki's Kim Do Yeon took to her personal Instagram account to share a photo she snapped backstage on the set of SBS's 'Inkigayo,' posing with BLACKPINK's Jennie. In the images, the two idols' blue-and-white outfits color-coordinated so well that they almost appear to be from the same group.
"We are the LOVESICK COOL GIRLS 🖤," Kim Do Yeon captioned the post, playfully referencing both BLACKPINK's current single "Lovesick Girls" and Weki Meki's current single "Cool."
Followers of Kim Do Yeon's Instagram account left a number of comments reacting to the friendship, including, "Supportive best friends ❤️" and "You guys are so pretty."
Meanwhile, on the day's broadcast, BLACKPINK's "Lovesick Girls" was named 'Inkigayo's #1 song for a second consecutive week.
Check out Kim Do Yeon's Instagram post below!
On October 18 KST, Weki Meki's Kim Do Yeon took to her personal Instagram account to share a photo she snapped backstage on the set of SBS's 'Inkigayo,' posing with BLACKPINK's Jennie. In the images, the two idols' blue-and-white outfits color-coordinated so well that they almost appear to be from the same group.
"We are the LOVESICK COOL GIRLS 🖤," Kim Do Yeon captioned the post, playfully referencing both BLACKPINK's current single "Lovesick Girls" and Weki Meki's current single "Cool."
Followers of Kim Do Yeon's Instagram account left a number of comments reacting to the friendship, including, "Supportive best friends ❤️" and "You guys are so pretty."
Meanwhile, on the day's broadcast, BLACKPINK's "Lovesick Girls" was named 'Inkigayo's #1 song for a second consecutive week.
Check out Kim Do Yeon's Instagram post below!
Log in to comment