This popular girl group almost disbanded three years ago because they were unpopular

Recently, popular girl group Oh My Girl revealed a story of the difficult times they had gone through in the past. The girl group confessed that they were once on the verge of disbanding because they were not popular.

The candid interview with members Seunghee and Binnie was featured in the November edition of Marie Claire Magazine.

On this day, Seunghee and Binnie talked about the hiatus Oh My Girl was on after they released their album 'Coloring Book'.

During the interview, Seunghee recalled the difficult times that the girl group went through. She stated that Oh My Girl was told they would have to disband if they were not successful with the new album they were preparing.

Seunghee stated that she cried a lot after hearing that the team might disappear and disband. She also revealed that all the members were having a difficult time at that time.

Seunghee told, "The album we prepared during that difficult time was 'Secret Garden.' It was the album that made us top the music charts for the first time since our debut."

The girls were able to reach number 1 for the first time in 1,009 days since their debut. The members of Oh My Girl shed many tears when delivering their gratitude speech during the music program as well.

When asked how Seunghee and Binnie were able to endure the difficult times and their coping methods, the two girls replied, "The members comforted each other and became closer to overcome the time of difficulty."

Oh My Girl went on to solidify their spot as one of the popular girl groups with their hit songs "Bungee," "Nonstop," and "Dolphin," reaching the top of the charts consecutively.

After hearing about Oh MY Girl's difficulty, many have shown their support for the group and sent them messages of encouragement.