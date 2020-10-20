Korean YouTuber heavily criticized for causing stress after 'Fake Men' Logan's wife suffers a miscarriage

Recently, it has been reported that the wife of Logan, an instructor who appeared in the YouTube series 'Fake Men,' went through a miscarriage due to stress over malicious comments. Many are criticizing the YouTuber who has caused the malicious comments on Logan.

Previously, YouTuber Jung Baewoo (or Actor Jung) raised suspicions that Logan was visiting illegal adult establishments and was a victim of a body cam phishing.

According to MUSAT, global security and tactical consulting firm, Logan's wife lost her baby due to the extreme stress from the malicious comments and false information that has been spreading about her husband. The company delivered the tragic news through its official Instagram page on October 20.

The MUSAT company also stated that they will sternly punish all individuals and parties that caused the tragedy. The company claimed to take legal action against those who spread false news and false information about their instructor.



Previously, YouTuber Jung Baewoo claimed that the instructors of 'Fake Men' visited illegal adult establishments. He also revealed photos of a naked body with the genitals blurred, claiming that instructor Logan was the victim of body cam phishing and was exploited by these nude photos.



As Logan's wife, who was pregnant with their child, could not overcome the trauma and stress, she went through a miscarriage. Since then, public criticism has been directed to the YouTuber who spread the ungrounded information. Some of the netizens have demanded the YouTuber to make a formal apology.

On October 16, YouTuber Jung Baewoo apologized through his YouTube channel and stated he would stop all activities. It has been reported that the police will investigate the incident of Jung Baewoo spreading false information.





Netizens' Commented:

"Malicious commenters are murderers."

"This is a constant cycle where they seek out new victims over and over again."

"I feel bad for Logan's wife. She's the real victim."



"I saw the malicious comments people would send to his wife. So sad. What's wrong with these people?"



"This YouTuber guy caused everything. He's the same as a murderer."





