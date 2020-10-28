Tablo participates as a lyricist in CL's comeback title track '5STAR'

According to media outlet reports on October 28, Epik High's Tablo participated as a lyricist in one of CL's upcoming comeback title tracks, "5STAR".

Tablo is reportedly listed as a lyricist of "5STAR" alongside various foreign composers and lyricists, demonstrating a unique case of two former YG Entertainment label mates collaborating in music outside of their former agency.

Meanwhile, CL will be making her solo comeback this October 29 with double title tracks "HWA" and "5STAR". Of the two titles, "5STAR" is a powerful track inspired by the highest ratings given to the most luxurious hotels.

Earlier this month, Epik High also announced their comeback with a new album, slated for some time in early 2021.

