Rain to debut as a project duo with a mystery artist, 'a well known talented dancer'

On October 28, Rain's management company Sublime Artist Agency confirmed the artist's comeback plans!

More specifically, Rain will be debuting as a member of a project duo this time around for his first official music release in approximately 3 years. Rain's duo partner is currently shrouded in mystery, but is described as "a widely recognized, talented dancer" whose "dance skills rival Rain's." 

Sublime Artist Agency went as far as to say that this project duo's debut will mark "The end of dance"

Meanwhile, this will mark Rain's first new album release since 'My Life 愛' in 2017, which contained his hit title track "Gang". Stay tuned for more information on Rain's dance duo debut!

yvangelica2,499 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Taeminie, is that you?

T_Jazz1,414 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

Years ago, I heard him say he wanted to work with 𝐓𝐚𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐧.

Taemin cited Rain as his inspiration to dance.

"The end of dance" ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ 'Never Gonna Dance Again'


𝐊𝐚𝐢 has his solo debut. But his dance style is so different from Rain's.


And where's 𝗛𝗼𝘆𝗮? Has he been discharged yet?


{gasp} 𝗚𝗶𝗸𝘄𝗮𝗻𝗴?


My guess is Hoya.



