SHINee's Minho will give up his early vacation discharge from the marine corps per COVID19 protocol to lead new soldiers' defense drills

On October 21, the Republic of Korea's Marine Corps recognized an exemplary marine soldier for his decision to give up his granted vacation and early leave.

The Marine Corps made this recognition through an Instagram post on this day, revealing that originally, SHINee's Minho would have been granted 20 vacation leave days starting on October 27, per COVID19 protocol. Due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic, many soldiers carrying out their mandatory service duties have not been able to leave their military bases in order to take vacations. To make up for this, the Military Manpower Administration has allowed soldiers who are due to be discharged from their mandatory duties to leave their posts early on vacation leave.

However, Minho has decided to give up his 20 vacation leave days in order to participate in the Marine Corps's upcoming defense drills. Minho wished to lead many of the new soldiers participating in the defense drills by passing on his technical knowledge and skills, according to the Marine Corps.

As a result, Minho will remain on active duty until his official mandatory service discharge date, November 15.

The Marine Corps also praised Minho for his exemplary attitude throughout his service as a marine, earning respect from all of his superiors and subordinates, and shared handsome new photos of Minho posing in front of the Marine Corps headquarters, participating in drills, etc. Finally, the Marine Corps relayed Minho's joy at being able to end his mandatory service on a good note.



