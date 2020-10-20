0

SHINee's Minho will give up his early vacation discharge from the marine corps per COVID19 protocol to lead new soldiers' defense drills

On October 21, the Republic of Korea's Marine Corps recognized an exemplary marine soldier for his decision to give up his granted vacation and early leave.

The Marine Corps made this recognition through an Instagram post on this day, revealing that originally, SHINee's Minho would have been granted 20 vacation leave days starting on October 27, per COVID19 protocol. Due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic, many soldiers carrying out their mandatory service duties have not been able to leave their military bases in order to take vacations. To make up for this, the Military Manpower Administration has allowed soldiers who are due to be discharged from their mandatory duties to leave their posts early on vacation leave. 

However, Minho has decided to give up his 20 vacation leave days in order to participate in the Marine Corps's upcoming defense drills. Minho wished to lead many of the new soldiers participating in the defense drills by passing on his technical knowledge and skills, according to the Marine Corps. 

As a result, Minho will remain on active duty until his official mandatory service discharge date, November 15. 

The Marine Corps also praised Minho for his exemplary attitude throughout his service as a marine, earning respect from all of his superiors and subordinates, and shared handsome new photos of Minho posing in front of the Marine Corps headquarters, participating in drills, etc. Finally, the Marine Corps relayed Minho's joy at being able to end his mandatory service on a good note. 

요즘 코로나-19로 인해 휴가가 통제된 장병들은 평균 1개월간의 전역 전 휴가를 사용하여 부대 복귀하지 않고 자가에서 전역할 수 있습니다. 그러나 전우들과 함께 군에서의 마지막 훈련참가를 위해 전역 전 휴가를 반납하고 훈련에 임하고 있는 해병이 있는데요~! 그 주인공은 바로!! 해병대 제1사단에서 신속기동부대원으로 임무 수행 중인 최민호 병장입니다. 예정대로라면 10월 27일 전역 전 휴가 후 11월 15일 자가에서 국방의 의무를 마치게 되지만 호국훈련에 참가하여 후임들에게 그동안 갈고 닦은 훈련 및 개인 전술전기에 대한 노하우 전수를 위해 20일의 전역 전 휴가를 반납하고 부대에서 전역 하기로 결정했습니다!😮👍 최해병은 입대 전 연예인 활동 중 지난해 4월 비교적 늦은 나이로 해병대에 입대했지만 각종 훈련 및 작전에 적극적으로 참가하는것은 물론, 모범적인 병영생활과 특유의 성실함과 밝은 성격으로 부대에서도 선ㆍ후임과 간부들로부터 신뢰를 받아 주위로부터 칭찬이 자자한 해병이었습니다. 유종의 미를 거둘수 있어서 행복하다는 최해병..!! 전역하는 그날까지!!응원하겠습니다👏👏 #해병대 #신속기동부대 #1사단 #휴가20일반납이라니 #유종의미 #병1245기 #칭찬해 #모든장병들힘내십쇼 #응원글좋아 #악플아파요

