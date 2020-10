2NE1's CL has released a new trailer film for her comeback album, still very much shrouded in mystery!

In this trailer film, CL quotes the American poet Charles Bukowski and his well-known book 'What matters most is how well you walk through the fire'. She also adds the hashtags "H₩A" and "5STAR", suggesting potential titles for her upcoming comeback album.

More on CL's anticipated solo comeback is coming up on October 29!