TWICE to guest on 'Radio Star'

According to media outlet reports on October 21, TWICE will be attending a recording for MBC's 'Radio Star' on this day!

All 8 members with the exception of Jungyeon, currently on hiatus due to health conditions, plan on attending the recording as guests. This will mark TWICE's first ever guest appearance on the program as a full group. Members Nayeon, Jungyeon, and Sana have previously appeared as guests in the past.

TWICE's episode of 'Radio Star' will air next week on October 28, so make sure to tune in!

