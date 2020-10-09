Former U-KISS member Kevin reveals lovely film teaser for 'Beautiful Day'

Former U-KISS member Kevin revealed a lovely film teaser for 'Beautiful Day'.



In the 'Beautiful Day' intro film teaser, Kevin starts to walk across the bridge as music plays in the background. "Beautiful Day" was the former U-KISS member's first solo Korean single released in summer of 2019, but it looks like he has a special film in store, which is set to drop on October 10 KST.



Check out Kevin's teaser below.

