Rapper Niahn charged with drug usage along with Loopy and Nafla

Recently, there has been controversy over Korean rappers being caught illegally smoking marijuana. While Nafla, Loopy, BLOO, Owen, and Young West at MKIT Rain label are being charged with drug usage, another Korean rapper was found to be illegally smoking marijuana.



Rapper Niahn was also reportedly caught on the same charges that rappers of MKIT Rain label are being charged with.

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's drug investigation team on October 20th, rapper Niahn was caught smoking marijuana with Nafla, Loopy, BLOO, Owen, and Young West.

Niahn is not part of the label but has been working with Nafla and Loopy.

Earlier on October 19, the MKIT Rain label made a statement correcting their previous statement. The agency stated, "We confirmed there was an error in the urine test result in our previous statement. At the time of police investigation, we confirmed that Nafla, Loopy, and BLOO had actually tested negative while Owen and Young West only tested positive.

