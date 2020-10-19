Popular Korean hip-hop label releases official statement after five of its rappers are caught illegally smoking marijuana

A Korean hip-hop label is opening up after five of their signed rappers are caught smoking marijuana.



The statement is in response to a Channel A evening news report on October 19 KST that stated MKIT Rain rappers Nafla, Loopy, BLOO, Owen, and Young West had trouble with the law after being caught smoking marijuana last year. They were questioned by police last year on drug charges and, during the interrogation, admitted to the accusations.



Shortly after the news report was released, MKIT Rain took to the agency's official social media accounts to write, "All of our artists were investigated last year for smoking marijuana. At the time of the police investigation, all of the artists faithfully conducted the investigation in accordance with the necessary legal procedures, and all urine tests tested negative."



However, during the interrogation process, the rappers admitted smoking marijuana in 2019 and were eventually suspended from prosecution for the case this past July. Young West is currently on trial.



"All of the members of MKIT Rain admit their mistakes, sincerely regret them, and are deeply self-reflecting. The company also feels a heavy responsibility for the occurrence of such an unsavory incident," the label's source continued. "The agency has come up with measures to prevent recurrence and to take strong measures in the future to prevent such incidents from happening again."



The MKIT Rain source also claims that internal management methods have been completely changed, and they are closely monitoring each artist.



Meanwhile, Nafla is known as the winner of 'Show Me The Money 777,' which Loopy was the 1st runner up. The two have since collaborated with a number of K-Pop artists including Henry Lau, Heize, Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon, and Baek Ye Rin. BLOO is also known for his recent hit single "Downtown Baby," which rose music charts after Lee Hyo Ri sangs it on the MBC variety show 'Hangout With Yoo.' Owen is currently filming 'Show Me The Money 9.' Mnet has yet to release a statement regarding whether this new information will affect his apperance.

MKIT Rain's Instagram statement can be seen below.