K-pop fans angered after an MMA Instagram account mocks Jonghyun's funeral and posts photoshopped Jay Park comment

Recently, many K-pop fans have been enraged after an MMA meme Instagram account used Jonghyun's funeral photo as a joke and also photoshopped Jay Park's direct message saying that the artist was approving of the joke.

However, Jay Park clarified through his Twitter account that the MMA account photoshopped his direct message.

The meme in question:

Photoshopped DM:

Jay Park's response:

if u guys know my character then u know its obviously fake and that weird mma meme ig page photoshopped a fake message. Real scumbag shit. — JAY BUM PARK (@JAYBUMAOM) October 19, 2020

The incident occurred just a day before on October 18, when K-pop fans discovered that an MMA meme Instagram account used Jonghyun's funeral photo to make a joke after the Korean Zombie lost a UFC with Brian Ortega.





Brian Ortega has a history with Jay Park as he was accused of slapping him back in March.

Many felt uncomfortable that the Instagram owner who thinks they're edgy used the photo in such a way and have been leaving comments requesting for the photo to be taken down. However, these K-pop fans were met with racist and offensive comments.

Then the individual shared an Instagram story claiming that Jay Park had directed messaged them saying he supports their actions. However, after finding out about this happening, Jay Park expressed his anger and stated that he does not support this individual.

Many have been disturbed by this individual's actions and have taken it to social media to get this Instagram page to remove the photo. Still, many K-pop fans and netizens are continuing to express their anger at the Instagram account holder, and the account has not deleted the post. In fact, the account has posted more content mocking K-pop fans.