Park Ji Hoon looks stunning in the new concept photos for his upcoming album 'Message'

Park Ji Hoon is continuing to prepare for his comeback with his full-length album 'Message.'

On October 27 KST, Park Ji Hoon dropped two more teaser photos in which he shows off his adorable charms as he looks stunning in them. The photos are released in color, in which fans can take a closer look at Park Ji Hoon's flawless looks.

He gives off a more boyish charm with his hair dyed golden yellow.

Park Ji Hoon's album will be released on November 4 KST. So stay tuned for more updates and teasers until then!

