Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

OnlyOneOf members test negative for COVID19, to go into quarantine for 14-days

On October 23, OnlyOneOf's agency 8D Creative/RSVP released on update on the members who recently underwent COVID19 testing. 

Previously, OnlyOneOf members Love, Nine, KB, and Yoojung as well as some of their staff members came in contact with two outside staff members who tested positive for COVID19. As a result, all 7 OnlyOneOf members underwent testing. 

The group's agency has now revealed, "As of October 23, all 7 OnlyOneOf members as well as the staff members who accompanied them have tested negative for COVID19. We would like to thank everyone who sent their concerns toward the group. Per current COVID19 prevention protocol, OnlyOneOf's future schedules will be updated accordingly in the future. Thank you." 

As all individuals who came in contact with potential COVID19 carriers are required to go into self-quarantine for 14-days, the OnlyOneOf members plan on following these measures. 

xx-jenn-xx 42 seconds ago
42 seconds ago

glad to hear both this group and a.c.e tested negative, hopefully it remains that way and they stay healthy.

jeyjin 47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago

I guess that makes sense because he was still exposed to COVID. It's possible that he's only testing negative right now and will test positive later. He's young but i still hope that he takes good care of himself.

Share

