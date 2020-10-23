OnlyOneOf members test negative for COVID19, to go into quarantine for 14-days

On October 23, OnlyOneOf's agency 8D Creative/RSVP released on update on the members who recently underwent COVID19 testing.

Previously, OnlyOneOf members Love, Nine, KB, and Yoojung as well as some of their staff members came in contact with two outside staff members who tested positive for COVID19. As a result, all 7 OnlyOneOf members underwent testing.

The group's agency has now revealed, "As of October 23, all 7 OnlyOneOf members as well as the staff members who accompanied them have tested negative for COVID19. We would like to thank everyone who sent their concerns toward the group. Per current COVID19 prevention protocol, OnlyOneOf's future schedules will be updated accordingly in the future. Thank you."

As all individuals who came in contact with potential COVID19 carriers are required to go into self-quarantine for 14-days, the OnlyOneOf members plan on following these measures.



