S.E.S's Shoo facing additional criminal lawsuit for money concealment while on probation for illegal gambling

According to reports on October 23, S.E.S member/singer Shoo is facing a criminal lawsuit for money concealment while currently on probation for her illegal habitual gambling sentence.

Previously, Shoo was charged with committing illegal, habitual gambling overseas from 2016 through 2017 worth approximately 790 million KRW (~ $700,000 USD). She was found guilty and sentenced to a probationary period of 2 years, where if she commits additional crimes, she could face a year and 6 months in prison.



Now, it's been revealed that an acquaintance of Shoo, 'A', has filed a lawsuit against Shoo, claiming that Shoo concealed money from them. 'A' is an acquaintance who is still involved in another lawsuit with Shoo, after lending Shoo 350 million KRW (~ $300,000 USD) for gambling, which Shoo failed to pay back. In this ongoing lawsuit, Shoo claimed that she did not have the 350 million KRW to return to 'A', and also argued that 'A' originally loaned her the money to be used for gambling.

'A's latest lawsuit against Shoo claims that Shoo attempted to sell her Gyeonggi-do residence to 'A'. The two parties completed a sales contract in March of 2019; however, Shoo currently still resides at the residence. 'A' claims that Shoo tricked them with a false sales contract, therefore withholding money which Shoo is allegedly required to pay back for previous loan.

Shoo's side has yet to release a statement regarding the lawsuit.

