Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 24 minutes ago

NiziU member Miihi to go on temporary hiatus due to poor health conditions

On October 23, JYP Entertainment made the following announcement via NiziU's official website:

"We have some important news regarding NiziU member Miihi. 

After Miihi continued experiencing deteriorating health conditions, she consulted a medical expert and was advised to take time off to rest and recuperate; as a result, we have decided to put Miihi's health first and allow her to focus on recovery. We ask for fans' understanding.

Miihi's condition is gradually improving with regular treatment. We would appreciate your cheers and encouragements toward Miihi, so that she can return to greet fans with a bright smile as soon as possible. We will notify you again when Miihi's condition improves enough for her to resume promotions."

Meanwhile, JYP Entertainment's first ever Japanese girl group NiziU is set to release their debut single "Step and a Step" this December 2. 

venoa616 pts 9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago

I actually knew it was gonna happens ... She lost weight so fast for such a young age .I hope she understand that she doesn't need to lose weight to be "pretty" ,she was already perfect .

Sing , dance, enjoy yourself and do what you love , don't let the hurtful words drag you down.

Get better soon !

Big Bang, BTS, Epik High, SHINee, TVXQ, 2PM
5 Boy Groups Who Paved the Way for BTS
6 hours ago   73   34,373
Red Velvet, Irene
industry come to the defense of Irene
39 minutes ago   11   1,424
Victoria, Sulli, Krystal, Amber, YoonA, IU, Lee Sung Kyung, Suzy, Park Bo Young, Park Min Young, Park Shin Hye, Song Hye Kyo
Most Popular Female Korea Idols and Actresses
4 hours ago   11   1,797

