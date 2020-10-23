NiziU member Miihi to go on temporary hiatus due to poor health conditions

On October 23, JYP Entertainment made the following announcement via NiziU's official website:

"We have some important news regarding NiziU member Miihi.



After Miihi continued experiencing deteriorating health conditions, she consulted a medical expert and was advised to take time off to rest and recuperate; as a result, we have decided to put Miihi's health first and allow her to focus on recovery. We ask for fans' understanding.



Miihi's condition is gradually improving with regular treatment. We would appreciate your cheers and encouragements toward Miihi, so that she can return to greet fans with a bright smile as soon as possible. We will notify you again when Miihi's condition improves enough for her to resume promotions."

Meanwhile, JYP Entertainment's first ever Japanese girl group NiziU is set to release their debut single "Step and a Step" this December 2.