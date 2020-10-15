4

Crush reveals vocal teaser of 'She Said' feat. Bibi from 'with HER' album

Crush has revealed a vocal teaser of "She Said" featuring Bibi from his upcoming album 'with HER'.

After teasing the silhouette teaser and track list for his new EP, Crush unveiled one featuring artist as Lee So Ra, and he's now revealed the second featuring artist as Bibi. As previously reported, the 5 tracks on the R&B singer's 'with HER' album will feature a different female artist.

'with HER' will be out on October 20 KST.

